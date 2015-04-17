Friday Odds and Ends: Taxes, Weed and TPP

Hello Loyal Readers, boy is it good to be back. Three weeks ago, I managed to fracture one of my vertebra (see right) and I’ve just now been healed up enough to catch up on all that I missed, so I’m sorry for the lack of posting.
Without further ado, let’s go to the triumphant return of the Friday Odds and Ends.
In Olympia, the clock is ticking down to the end of session and one of the main points of contention are the dueling transportation packages. You might remember this as the thing that Sen. Doug Ericksen and his Republican allies stonewalled last year that would have created hundreds of jobs in Whatcom County repairing our streets, roads and bridges. Currently, the Republican-controlled Senate and the Democrat-controlled House have each passed a version of the package and they are duking it out over how to merge them. Below is a little table, numbers courtesy of the Association of Washington Cities, that shows how much our area would receive in state transportation funds:
|House Plan
|Senate Plan
|Whatcom County
|$7,047,397
|$4,784,304
|Bellingham
|$4,034,380
|$2,738,841
|Blaine
|$238,800
|$162,115
|Everson
|$193,142
|$131,119
|Ferndale
|$634,364
|$430,654
|Nooksack
|$65,570
|$44,514
|Sumas
|$84,531
|$57,386
|Total
|$12,298,184.00
|$8,348,933.00
In other legislative news, the state has finally begun to seriously regulate the medical marijuana business. Since medical marijuana was legalized in Washington, many of the dispensaries have operated in a sort of legal limbo, unable to file taxes for fear of federal involvement and with several loosely defined restrictions over “collective gardens” where the dispensaries would be the designated grower for a specific patient.
This year, the legislature changed that by folding medical marijuana under the auspices of the Liquor Control Board. They eliminated the collective gardens model. Patients will have to register into a designated database, will be issued a registration card that allows them to carry more marijuana than the current legal limit and provides more protections from arrest. They will be able to grow plants in their homes, and retail stores can become certified to sell medical-grade marijuana to card-holding patients. The governor is expected to sign the bill in the next week or so.
In the wake of forty-seven Republican senators interfering in peace negotiations with Iran, the Republican-controlled Senate reached a deal to cede power to President Obama to negotiate trade agreements with less oversight, a process dubbed “Fast Track.” This is seen as a key step toward approving the Trans Pacific Partnership (known as TPP), a trade deal that has become a flashpoint for economic justice advocates locally.
One of the key objections to TPP is that it would allow foreign companies to seek financial compensation from the United States government for complying with American laws – a provision that sets off warning bells in the labor and environmental community. There is a rally at Pioneer Park in Ferndale this Saturday at 1 p.m. in opposition to TPP hosted by the Washington Labor and Fair Trade Advocates.
That’s all folks! Stay tuned for more legislative coverage this weekend!
Reilly – you may want to inform your Democratic Party friends in Olympia that they have just insulted the citizens of Washington State with their “regulation” (aka destruction) of medicinal cannabis via Bill 5052. Normally, you expect Republicans to develop policy based on ignorance and a desire to punish but apparently State Democrats want to make criminals of people who are currently operating within the law. I guess we need more inmates! I’ll be writing more on this later but here are a few salient facts on the new law:
1) It taxes a non-toxic, mildly habit-forming herbal medicine at a higher rate than toxic, addictive, and dangerous liquor (the only medicine to be so taxed, incidentally);
2) It forces people who use cannabis medicine to submit to a central registry – a clear violation of HPAA – also the only medicine to have this odious requirement;
3) It maintains the prohibition on people growing their own, and severely limits the quantities patients can grow;
4) It creates a new felony for sharing marijuana – apparently the people of Washington State who voted to legalize cannabis in 2 separate initiatives can be ignored and insulted – with this new prohibition lite.
You might think that Washington lawmakers would learn from the far superior Colorado model – seeing it has produced ten times the revenue and was up and running a full year before Washington’s – but instead they have doubled down on the stupidity like insane prohibitionists. It’s a shameful development that is guaranteed to lose votes for Democrats. Why vote Democrat when they implement Republican policies? WHy donate? Why volunteer? Because apparently Democrats have the same contempt for Citizens’ Initiatives that Republicans do. DIsgraceful.
By: David Camp on April 17, 2015
at 2:39 pm
If marijuana is regulated so much, they may as well ban liquor; prohibition and restriction of marijuana aren’t very different. If anything, marijuana is safer.
And the Democrats backed I-502… now they are going against their own beliefs. This is typical Democratic party politics.
By: James Gibson on April 17, 2015
at 6:01 pm
How so? Where is the data?
By: WAYNE FARBER on April 17, 2015
at 9:04 pm
Data:
http://archive.saferchoice.org/content/view/24/53/
By: James Gibson on April 18, 2015
at 7:57 am
Try Riley and he may respond to you Daved
By: WAYNE FARBER on April 30, 2015
at 3:23 pm
Correction: David not Daved ( been listening to David too long).
By: WAYNE FARBER on April 30, 2015
at 3:26 pm
It was funnier the other way, Woyne!
By: David Camp on April 30, 2015
at 3:48 pm
What way Daved?
By: WAYNE FARBER on April 30, 2015
at 10:37 pm
Nice you are back.
Seems like the House plan will be better for our roads and such- and this is without considering (and maybe this has changed?) the Senate wanting to push the sales tax on these transport projects back into the transport budget- so the county and the cities would be shorted on sales tax they would normally receive.
By: Bernie Housen on April 17, 2015
at 3:33 pm
I have had a disc problem for 32 years now and the best treatment I got was rolfing. If you are interested, I can give you the name of my rolfer in Seattle. Of course if you have it well in hand, never mind.
By: Walter Haugen on April 17, 2015
at 4:07 pm
it must have resulted from all those years from stooping in the fields while Steinbeck watched [sarc].
By: WAYNE FARBER on April 17, 2015
at 9:06 pm
The medicinal marijuana legislation pretty much guarantees that medicinal users will be driven underground or to black market sources for their needs. So much for cutting the drug cartels out of the market via legalization.
PS – Welcome back.
By: Mike Lince on April 17, 2015
at 4:18 pm
Right – not only does it force them to deal with criminals, it makes them criminals! If you’ve ever wondered how the USA incarcerates orders of magnitude more people than any other nation (even communist China!) – thank the Washington State Democrats for an object lesson.
By: David Camp on April 17, 2015
at 4:34 pm
“In Olympia, the clock is ticking down to the end of session…” Doubt it. The session’s end will be delayed, and the session could be much longer.
By: James Gibson on April 17, 2015
at 6:04 pm
RE: marijuana, the Campus Community Coalition is hosting two events on the topic, one entitled Can Legal Be Safe? and another entitled Communities and Marijuana. See: http://www.onlinefast.org/wwutoday/news/upcoming-forums-to-address-marijuana
By: dick conoboy on April 18, 2015
at 7:53 am
Thanks, Dick. “Can Legal Be Safe?”, eh? A whole lot safer than alcohol or tobacco. Safer than aspirin, actually – which is toxic in doses found in most peoples’ homes. There is no toxic dose for cannabis – other than, perhaps, a 200 lb bale dropped from 20 feet up. That the groups who benefit from prohibition (law enforcement, the judicially-mandated “treatment” industry) are a majority on these panels is a red flag.
By: David Camp on April 18, 2015
at 8:08 am
It was an interesting and informative evening at the CCC forum on marijuana last night. The presentation by Dr. Jason Kilmer of UW gave a lot of technical info on the effects of marijuana vs alcohol. Useful stuff. His presentation slides will be made available through the CCC shortly. For those who might not have read Tim Johnson’s column on the topic yesterday, you can go here. http://www.cascadiaweekly.com/currents/medical_marijuana_reform_heads_for_governors_signature
Especially interesting in Tim’s column was the following: “Yet despite all the caution and control, the world did not end with the over-the counter sale of dope.
“Two years after legalizing marijuana my home state of Washington is thriving,” Barcott relates. “Colorado is booming.
“Neither Colorado nor Washington have reported an increase in stoned workers, stoned managers, stoned drivers, stoned mothers, stoned fathers, stoned baristas, stoned I.T. guys, stoned H.R. managers, stoned CEOs, stoned CFOs, stoned grocery clerks, stoned ferry captains, stoned ferry passengers, stoned doctors, stoned lawyers, stoned cable guys, stoned electricians, stoned farmers and stoned stoners.”
Crime fell, Barcott reports.
“In 2013 and the early months of 2014, King County experienced its lowest overall crime rate since the 1960s. By mid-2014, drunk and drugged driving arrests in both Washington and Colorado were at all-time lows.” Illegal pot growers, he noted, moved their operations elsewhere and state and federal agents, who had raided farms and destroyed more than half a million plants in 2009 found and eradicated just 39,000 plants four years later.
“Cities and counties saved tens of millions of dollars by not chasing marijuana users,” Barcott reports. “In Washington State 6,879 people were arrested on low-level marijuana charges in 2011. In 2013, that number was 120—a drop of 98 percent. More importantly, nearly 7,000 people enjoyed lives undisrupted by the trauma of arrest and jail time.”
By: Dick Conoboy on April 23, 2015
at 8:09 am
Riley – Since the state treasurer has now come out for a state income tax of 5% (a minimal amount!) and since this is an item near and dear to me, I for one would be interested in you tracking this in the state legislature. Unfortunately, it will probably die a quick death since the Dems have no cojones and the Repubs are against fairness.
By: Walter Haugen on April 21, 2015
at 10:43 am
They (the R’s) may prefer this to the capital gains tax, and the C tax- especially if they can also crow about reducing B&O, sales tax, and tuition. But, I am sure the R’s and others will pop up to say I am totally wrong, no way! Personally, a three tier income tax (2%, 4%, 8%) would be better.
By: Bernie Housen on April 21, 2015
at 11:30 am
You are a TOTALLY WRONG Socialist!
By: WAYNE FARBER on April 21, 2015
at 2:29 pm
Hmm… Thanks, I will put Totally Wrong socialist in my label collection, right next to Rent-seeking Gangster.
Thinking about this, I would instead suggest that Charles and David Koch are better nominees for the title of Totally Wrong Socialists.
By: Bernie Housen on April 22, 2015
at 7:42 am
Whaaaaaaat?
By: WAYNE FARBER on April 22, 2015
at 8:15 am
Wayne – It is well known that rightwing whackos are really just socialists in disguise. In other words, since the rich get so many freebies and diversify their business costs onto the public and let the individual poor pay the price, the soundbite is: “Socialism for the rich, capitalism for the poor.” What the rightwing whackos do is sign off on this nonsense because, as John Steinbeck said, “they are just temporarily embarrassed millionaires.”
By: Walter Haugen on April 22, 2015
at 8:42 am
Thanks, that is essentially my point. Their work promotes socialism of the corporate persons, making sure resources and power are freely controlled by the society of corporations. As we read that the legislature will go into a special session, this may be an interesting example:
Which organization employs more citizens of this state, and which organization’s product and mission enables the production of more jobs- Boeing, or the state K-12 school system? Which of these two organizations has the highest vested interest in the overall prosperity of our state and its citizens? It is then interesting that Boeing was able to command our state government to hold a special session, where quick action was taken to provide $billions in state resources to benefit that corporate person, but the same set of government office holders will not get together a similar effort for our education system. This is totally wrong socialism.
By: Bernie Housen on April 22, 2015
at 9:51 am
So, Bernie, you admit to being a Socialist but NOT a corporatist Socialist?
The “state government” could have ignored Boeing. Washington should welcome Boeing’s continued presence. Don’t forget that Boeing’s highly paid employees (our fellow citizens) pay a lot of taxes to support our public school system.
If I were Boeing’s CEO I would look for a Right To Work state(s) to move ALL operations to. If the State legislature wanted to do something constructive they would vote to make Washington a Right To Work state. The thieving unions are the cause of most of our problems.
By: WAYNE FARBER on April 23, 2015
at 7:52 am
It will be a great day when the schools get all the money they need and the Air Force has to hold a bake sale so they can buy another bomber from Boeing.
By: Walter Haugen on April 22, 2015
at 10:32 am
So you are for Sharia law in the U. S?
By: WAYNE FARBER on April 23, 2015
at 7:37 am
Let’s see, are you saying:
1. All rich are “Rightwing Wackos”.
2. All “Rightwing Wackos” are rich.
3. All “Rightwing Wackos” are Socialists in disguise.
Walter, you should change your moniker from DARWIN to the GREAT HOUDINI.
By: WAYNE FARBER on April 23, 2015
at 7:43 am
Uh, let’s parse your pusillanimous pugnacity Wayne.
A. All rich are “Rightwing Wackos”. OR “rich” > “Rightwing Wackos”
B. All “Rightwing Wackos” are rich. OR “Rightwing Wackos” > “rich”
[Bronx cheer from background] – logical contradiction
C. All “Rightwing Wackos” are Socialists in disguise. OR “Rightwing Wackos” > Socialists
D. I am waiting for proposition D.
E. I am also waiting for a conclusion.
Do I really have to introduce Venn diagrams Wayne?
By: Walter Haugen on April 23, 2015
at 1:25 pm
The conclusion is yours Walter.
By: WAYNE FARBER on April 23, 2015
at 2:11 pm
Wayne – If you are going to try and spin what I say into totally-at-odds nonsense that is 180 degrees from the original statement, you OWN the assumptions, premises and conclusions. As I said, given your nonsensical statements, you need to provide a conclusion. Here, chew on this for awhile (hopefully the image will load). This will give you an idea of how ridiculous you are.
By: Walter Haugen on April 23, 2015
at 2:45 pm
BAAAAAAAAAALONEY WALTER! IS THAT ALL YA GOT?
Who writes your material Walter?
By: WAYNE FARBER on April 24, 2015
at 7:39 am
Riley – Breaking news in Ferndale. Sam Taylor has resigned his position as city clerk/propaganda minister to take a job in California.
http://www.discoverferndale.com/city-staff-resigns-to-take-position-in-california/
By: Walter Haugen on April 23, 2015
at 3:01 pm
https://politicswhatcom.wordpress.com/2015/04/24/ferndale-politics-greg-hansen-and-sam-taylor/
By: James Gibson on April 23, 2015
at 6:44 pm
And i thought you were in bed with Sam.
By: WAYNE FARBER on April 23, 2015
at 9:30 pm
You obviously don’t read the newspapers.
By: Walter Haugen on April 24, 2015
at 7:36 am
Not the Daily Worker like you.
By: WAYNE FARBER on April 24, 2015
at 7:43 am
Sorry Wayne – You win the Ridiculosity Sweepstakes. My efforts are pitiful compared to yours. Your prize is waiting for you at the Silver Reef Casino. All you have to do to claim it is pull up to valet parking WITHOUT a Canadian license plate.
By: Walter Haugen on April 23, 2015
at 10:53 pm
Ad Hominem. Now you are attacking our Canadian neighbors, next it will be the Lummi Nation.
How low can you go, only the Shadow knows.
By: WAYNE FARBER on April 24, 2015
at 7:37 am
I think we should thank Wayne for contributing to our understanding of the ideas that guide the reactionary right. It’s so negative, so lacking in optimism, so hateful and blaming of others, and so deliberately ignorant. Really – why do these guys hate freedom, why do they hate America so much to do nothing but drag other people down to make themselves feel better?
Wayne – don’t you have any optimism about the future at all? Don’t you have anything nice to say, something positive to contribute?
By: David Camp on April 24, 2015
at 7:44 am
I think we should thank David for contributing to our understanding of the ideas that guide the reactionary left. It’s so negative, so lacking in optimism, so hateful and blaming of others, and so deliberately ignorant. Really – why do these guys hate freedom, why do they hate America so much to do nothing but drag other people down to make themselves feel better?
David – don’t you have any optimism about the future at all? Don’t you have anything nice to say, something positive to contribute?
By: WAYNE FARBER on April 24, 2015
at 11:59 am
@Wayne – actually, I’m pretty optimistic – although I get pretty angry sometimes when I see things going the wrong way by my lights. But I try to be respectful, and I certainly don;t presume to tell people what they can;t do – which your screed does in spades. Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. Ya man.
By: David Camp on April 24, 2015
at 12:57 pm
I don’t tell anybody what to do and not do and likewise I don’t want anyone to tell me what to or not do. I am a Reaganite Libertarian.
By: WAYNE FARBER on April 24, 2015
at 3:02 pm
@Wayne – Reaganite Republican” Bully for you – I’m a citizen. I don;t need to label myself with the name of an actor hired to lay President on teevee.
By: David Camp on April 25, 2015
at 4:56 am
“I don’t tell anyone what to do and what not to do…” What is your stance on marijuana? Gay rights?
“…Reaganite Libertarian.” Reagan certainly told people “what to do and what not to do.”
By: James Gibson on April 24, 2015
at 4:41 pm
No opinion on either. Live and let live.
“you appear to want to tell people what religion to believe (and to be told what to believe).
Where did you get that from? Not the “new” Bill of Rights
“and you want people to speak your language (English)”.
When a person is granted U. S. citizenship there are requirements and one of them is to learn English, another is to learn US history and assimilate. Otherwise you would have Balkanization.
I guess civics is no longer taught in school.
By: WAYNE FARBER on April 24, 2015
at 7:27 pm
Also, in your new “Bill of Rights”, you appear to want to tell people what religion to believe (and to be told what to believe), and you want people to speak your language (English).
By: James Gibson on April 24, 2015
at 5:08 pm
US Citizenship Eligibility Requirements
To be able to apply for citizenship through naturalization, you have to meet the following requirements. You should:
•Be 18 years of age or above.
•A lawful permanent resident for 5 years (3 years if married to a US citizen).
•Have maintained continuous residence during the past 5 years (3 years if married to a US citizen).
•Have maintained physical presence during the past 5 years (3 years if married to a US citizen).
•Have good moral character.
•Have basic knowledge of English.
•Have basic knowledge of US government and history.
•Be willing to take the Oath of Allegiance.
http://www.uscitizenship.info/us-citizenship/U-S-Citizenship-application-Form-N-400.jsp?lang=en
By: WAYNE FARBER on April 24, 2015
at 7:29 pm
“I guess citizenship is no longer taught in school.” -Huh? Irrelevant.
By: James Gibson on April 25, 2015
at 8:02 am
Is it? If NOT explain why PLEASE.
By: WAYNE FARBER on April 25, 2015
at 8:28 am
BTW-I said: “I guess civics (NOT citizenship) is no longer taught in school”.
By: WAYNE FARBER on April 25, 2015
at 8:30 am
Common knowledge: Civics are taught in school!! (They were in your school, weren’t they??)
Even if they weren’t, you would expect me to be able to explain why?
By: James Gibson on April 25, 2015
at 3:31 pm
I guess this weekend is next weekend, but as the legislature has not done too much, the week after next should work too
By: Bernie Housen on April 30, 2015
at 1:09 pm