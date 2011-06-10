LIVE from the County Auditor’s office

Live blog now commencing. I will try and update this as things happen.

2:46pm – Pretty Empty. Just general county auditor business going on. The election desk is effectively a no-fly-zone.

They were concerned when I first showed up that I might be videotaping but after I assured them I would only be blogging they were perfect fine.

Rumors are filling up my email box that there might be some action here soon. I’m waiting with camera in hand.

3:00pm – Nothing to report yet. It is ghost-town-esque.

3:06pm Barbara Brenner stops by to say hi with her dog and drop off information about her website. The picture of the dog didn’t turn out great because, as Barbara just told me, “He doesn’t like electronics.”

3:14pm – Shirley Forslof stopped by and spoke to me about previous years. “Sometimes there has been a big commotion and sometimes it has been down right quiet.” I asked if she was expecting anyone and she said, “It used to be that the newspapers would have someone down here, now the candidates bring their own media and put it out there.”

3:20pm – The county staff are having a discussion about one of the candidate’s for School Board and are speculating if he registered for the right seat (whether he’s in the district he thinks he is). When I asked about it, they gave me a solid “Nothing to report.”

3:27pm – Clayton Petree, by far the most photogenic candidate this cycle, stopped by to say hi and keep me company. He said that he had no idea Steven Moore was going to file, but he’s taking it in stride. Keeping things in perspective he says, “Part of it is just politics, it is part of the process.”

3:43pm- Steve Harris stopped by and tried to convince me that he is running for county executive. Despite the fact that clearly wearing a button saying Harris for Sheriff. Nice try, there buddy. He talked with Ken Oplinger who also stopped by on how you can read in your car, but just can’t talk on your bluetooth. You heard it here first, our next sheriff wants you to read in the car.

3:58pm –Seth Fleetwood stopped by inbetween his duties as a lawyer to see what has been going on. He and Ken Oplinger swapped theories about the Bellingham Herald’s photo policy. I, of course, snapped a picture.



4:03pm – Doug Starcher has showed up with soda and cookies to keep yours truly wired and jumpy.

4:05pm- BREAKING NEWS: David Stalheim files for County Executive. Game on! Noted campaign professional and dashingly handsome fellow Jason Heck accompanied him in and snapped a few pictures. Stalheim press release cites his administrative experience and passion. “I have great faith in the future of Whatcom County and with principled leadership we will live up to our potential.”

4:16pm –A band of troublemakers loiter in the rotunda and gossip about the latest news.

John Servais, David Stalheim, Jason Heck and Dan McShane.

4:22pm – Shirley Forslof is now filtering people who come in to try and sort out any last minute candidates. It is getting down to it. Last couple of minutes.

4:26pm- Our county assessor shows up to run off anyone who thought about running against him. “Quick, tell them there car is on fire or something.”

“Shouldn’t we be locking those doors right about now?”

4:30pm It’s officially closed. Shirley has called it done according to the atomic clock on the desk. Thanks for all the chuckles folks. If you have any thoughts, feel free to comment, I’m calling this live blog closed.

Advertisements